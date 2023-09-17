Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Menaka Guruswamy, in her piece in The Indian Express about the new Bill tabled in Parliament to overhaul India's criminal laws, opines that the proposed changes to the CrPC "enables the seizure of movable and immovable assets as 'proceeds of crime' ... without any of the necessary procedural safeguards." She adds that this may result in the "persecution of the accused, poor investigation by agencies, and fewer convictions by courts."