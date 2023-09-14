LPG to G20: The Timeline of India’s Economic Reforms Needs Critical Intervention

In terms of hype alone, last week’s curtains on the culmination of India’s G20 Presidency, representing the nation’s 'big coming out party’ may somewhere be positioned in significance with India’s 1991 LPG moment and announced entry to the world – however, the future consequence of this, and the takeaways drawn from the summit warrant scrutiny at this point, as there remains a lot to be seen on how India takes its course ahead from here.

One can say this while being conscious of the different underlying contexts of both these critical moments in India’s contemporary economic history, which are also significant in India’s foreign policy outreach and its domestic political economy landscape, which remains deeply under observance by the rest of the world now perhaps, more than ever before.

Some of the good takeaways from the G20 summit need particular mention.

India’s ability to forge a consensus on a joint declaration deserves all praise – it is truly a diplomatic triumph given how broken, multipolar, the geo-economic/political scenario has been at the moment. The inclusion of the 55-nation African Union's second regional bloc after the European Union to join the G20 during India’s Presidency remains vital to India’s 'Global South’ representative status and for locating the agency voice of the Global South in the global multilateral framework.

Also, the nature of consensus arrived on reforms to the Multilateral Development Banks, promoting digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, and restructuring of loans of stressed countries such as Sri Lanka, were some other highlights from the Summit.

Further, the announcement of the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA), whereby, the alliance will “promote demand for biofuels and technology transfer for producing biofuels” – is great news for India’s clean energy push. And, the establishment of the multimodal India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is good news for countries willing to expand their economic integrative capabilities and connectivity with India.