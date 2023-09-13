Why is Mamata Banerjee Not Backing the 'INDIA' Alliance for a Caste Census?

According to the English daily The Telegraph, the TMC supremo’s hardline approach against caste census “was not taken kindly by many leaders who felt this position was not in tune with the overall direction of INDIA politics.”

However, there is a paradox here.

Unlike in the previous Congress and Left governments, where caste was never considered a determinant political category in the electoral realm, Mamata Banerjee as CM had played a major role in augmenting the role of caste in the social and political life of West Bengal.

Then what explains her opposition to a proposed caste census that may benefit the state in better channeling the welfare schemes and in reaching out to actual beneficiaries?

The answer may lie in the historical context in which caste was made irrelevant in the state.