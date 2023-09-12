Ukraine: India May Have Avoided the ‘R’ Word but It Did Supplant West’s Hegemony

India has just wrapped up a hugely successful G20 summit. The announcement of the Delhi Declaration was a huge achievement given that this has been, in the words of Svetlana Lukash, a Russian government negotiator this had been "one of the most difficult G20 summits" in the almost 25-year-old history of the forum. "It took almost 20 days to agree on the declaration before the summit and five days here on the spot," Lukash is reported to have told told Russian news agency Interfax.

The joint statement is arrived at through the consensus of all member states and so inevitably, the language used cannot be strident but the greatest wrangling had been over the Ukraine conflict which in the words of EAM S Jaishankar had been the most "problematic" issue at the summit.

The conflict has created a huge divide between the West on one hand, and Russia and China on the other. India too has steadfastly adhered to a 'neutral' position in the conflict, refusing to give into significant western pressure to call out Russia as an aggressor and to stop buying Russian oil at discounted rates, profitable for it.