SC Status: Negating Intersectionality of Religion & Caste Isn’t the Way Forward

Response: Firstly, in the criterion for OBC classification, caste disabilities arising out of untouchability have not been factored in and consequently the measures and provisions directed towards SC and OBCs differ on many grounds. SC/ST POA is the most important difference and those who are aware of caste atrocities in Karamchedu and Tsundur in Andhra Pradesh in 1985 and 1991, would know that there were many Dalit Christians who were at the receiving end because of their caste identities.

Secondly, be it in terms of habitations or occupations, Dalit Muslims and Christians largely live alongside fellow Hindu Dalits and engage in similar occupations. This is due to their similar caste origin and also the separation by higher caste members from their own religious communities and also those who are caste Hindus.

For example, around Marina Beach in Chennai, among the Catholics most of them are from the fishing communities while among the Pentecostal Christians constitute mostly of Paraiyars who either work as daily wage laborers or sanitation workers. The former are not considered untouchables but lower castes, while the latter are treated as untouchables but both of them are supposed to be under the OBC category. In Bihar and UP, Halalkhor and Lalbegi Muslims are engaged in cleaning occupations just like the Valmikis among Hindus and face the same social stigma.

A study conducted by Srinivas Goli, Fahimuddin, Prashant Trivedi and Surender Kumar in 2014-15 among 7000 households in Uttar Pradesh found out that Dalit Muslims experience caste untouchability which includes them having separate burial grounds, no invitations to wedding feats by non-Dalits and their children facing segregation in schools. To place them alongside Yadavs and Kurmis in the OBC category is not only a sociological fallacy but also a denial of caste disabilities arising out of their untouchable caste status.