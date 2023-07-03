Why Does Anti-Dalit Violence Continue? Manoj Mitta on His New Book 'Caste Pride'

Reporter: Tejas Harad

Video Producer: Vishnu Gopinath

"There's a striking similarity between what happened in the US after the abolition of slavery and what happened in India after the abolition of untouchability," says author Manoj Mitta.

Mitta, a veteran journalist, published his third book Caste Pride: Battles for Equality in Hindu India in April 2023. This book explores the intersection of caste and law, chronicling various cases related to caste discrimination and caste reforms during the colonial period as well as post Independence.

Mitta's previous two books were on religious mass violence – When a Tree Shook Delhi on 1984 Sikh riots and The Fiction of Fact-Finding: Modi and Godhra on 2002 Gujarat riots. In his third and latest book, he turns his attention towards caste discrimination. The Quint caught up with Mitta on a videocall to discuss the issues covered in the book.

"What was noticed in the US was, the sudden abolition of a legalised form of oppression led to a pushback from white supremacists and that led to southern states in the United States adopting segregation laws, or what are called Jim Crowe laws, to replace the previous system of slavery," Mitta tells The Quint.