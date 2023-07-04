After US, Ambedkarites in UK Renew Their Fight for Caste Legislation

A 68-year-old man of Indian origin in the United Kingdom, Amrik Bajwa, was sentenced to 18 weeks in jail in April this year for posting a TikTok video in which he was abusing Dalit women and threatening to rape them.

Santosh Dass, an Ambedkarite activist and chair of Anti Caste Discrimination Alliance, who has been lobbying for a legislation against caste discrimination in the UK, told The Quint that the man, a Jat Sikh, was sentenced under the Communications Act but could not be charged under the provisions of the country's Equality Act 2010 because it doesn't recognise caste as a protected category.

Dalit activists and Ambedkarites in the UK are fighting for the enactment of legislation against caste discrimination for about two decades but their struggle hasn't fructified yet.

A conference was organised in the University of Oxford last month to discuss this issue in which Dass and others who have been campaigning for the legislation for the last few years such as Lord Richard Harries of Pentregarth, Annapurna Waughray and Meena Dhanda participated.