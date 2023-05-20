Replacement, Not Demonetisation: RBI’s Note Withdrawal Does Not Disrupt Economy

The introduction of ₹2000 denomination currency notes at the time of demonetisation in November 2016 was, in a sense, ironical. Demonetisation was undertaken on the premise that high denomination currency notes of ₹1000 and ₹500 were most susceptible to be used for hoarding black money and proceeds of corruption. Yet, the government used a much higher denomination note of ₹2000 to reflate the depleted currency in circulation when 86% of the currency was illegitimised in one stroke.

₹2000 currency note was introduced not as a well thought-out measure but as something which was only available readily to latch on. The government had perhaps, approved the printing of ₹2000 currency notes a few months before demonetisation to introduce a higher denomination note.

The fate ₹2000 currency note was sealed even before it was introduced. It had to make its way out as soon as possible.

The RBI, in its press release, has also noted that the ₹2000 currency note was introduced in November 2016 primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after demonetisation.