RBI Withdraws Circulation of ₹2,000 Notes: A Consequentially Insensitive Policy

Furthermore, somewhere, the daily limit of Rs 20,000 allowed for exchange/deposits of Rs 2,000 notes seems to be have been announced based on the need to also ‘monitor’ the rate and scale of deposits made by account holders carrying large sums of Rs 2,000 notes. This might give ammunition to centralised agencies (captured by the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah double engine) to specifically target certain businesses, individuals, or the political opposition.

So, while in theory, and on paper, all of this may appear to sound fine and a small “RBI monetary policy measure”, the reading of this announcement has to be seen in the context of its timing and with respect to its political economy implications, too.

Note how the RBI announcement came a few days after the Karnataka election results (where the BJP performed poorly) and even today, this was notified after Friday’s stock market hours had closed for the day to avoid any immediate spillover effect on the financial markets (or cause any panic amongst investors).