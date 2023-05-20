'Ghost of 2016 Has Come Back': Oppn Hits Back At Rs 2000 Note Withdrawal

"Whenever the PM goes to Japan he makes announcements about our currency. The last time he went he denotified currency note. This time he has done away with Rs 2000 notes. But our government is with the people, we will walk the talk."
These were the words of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka
Quick recap: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, 19 May, said it will withdraw ₹2,000 notes from circulation, and that people can either exchange or deposit them by 30 September.
The ₹2,000 note was introduced in 2016 after the Narendra Modi-led government demonetised ₹500 and ₹1000 denominations, without prior intimation.
While confusion prevails over whether the note will remain a legal tender, some reports, quoting RBI sources, have 'clarified' that the note will remain a legal tender even post 30 September.
But here's what we do know for sure:
The RBI has directed banks to start taking ₹2,000 notes for exchange with lower denomination ones from 23 May.
It has also ordered all banks to stop issuing ₹2,000 notes immediately.
Meanwhile, Kharge is not the only one to have taken a jibe at the ruling BJP-led government.
'Typical of Our self-Styled Vishwaguru': Jairam Ramesh
Hours after the RBI's announcement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to say, "Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru. First Act, Second Think (FAST)."
"2000 rupee notes introduced with such fanfare after that singularly disastrous Tughlaqi firman of Nov 8 2016 are now being withdrawn," he added.
'Demonetisation Has Come Full Circle': P Chidambaram
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that with this "demonestisation has come full circle" and he "would not be surprised if the government/RBI re-introduced the Rs 1000 note as well.”
“As expected, the government/RBI have withdrawn the Rs 2000 note and given time until September 30 to exchange the notes. The Rs 2000 note is hardly a popular medium of exchange. We said this in November 2016 and we have been proved correct," he mentioned.
"The Rs 2000 note was a band-aid to cover up the foolish decision of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes which were popular and widely exchanged currencies," he added.
'Public Has To Suffer': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Reacting to the development, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "First said that by bringing 2000 note, corruption will stop. Now they are saying that by banning 2000 note, corruption will end."
"That's why we say, PM should be educated. Anyone can say anything to an illiterate PM. He doesn't understand. The public has to suffer," he added.
'Ghost of 2016 Has Come Back': Pawan Khera
"The ghost of 8th Nov 2016 has come back to haunt us once again," Congress leader Pawan Khera quipped on Twitter.
"The greatly propagated move of demonetisation continues to be a monumental disaster for this nation. The PM sermoned the nation on the benefits of the new 2000 notes, today when the printing is stopped what happened to all those promises?," he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)