'Ghost of 2016 Has Come Back': Oppn Hits Back At Rs 2000 Note Withdrawal

Quick recap: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, 19 May, said it will withdraw ₹2,000 notes from circulation, and that people can either exchange or deposit them by 30 September.

The ₹2,000 note was introduced in 2016 after the Narendra Modi-led government demonetised ₹500 and ₹1000 denominations, without prior intimation.

While confusion prevails over whether the note will remain a legal tender, some reports, quoting RBI sources, have 'clarified' that the note will remain a legal tender even post 30 September.

But here's what we do know for sure: