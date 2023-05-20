Memes Flood Desi Twitter As Netizens React To RBI Discontinuing ₹2000 Notes

In a surprising turn of events, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the immediate withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 note from circulation.

While the denomination will still be considered a legal tender, individuals can now exchange or deposit the Rs 2,000 notes for other currency denominations at banks until 30 September 30. However, individuals can only deposit or exchange a maximum of Rs 20,000 using the Rs 2,000 notes.

As lawyers, media professionals, and analysts grapple with understanding the intricacies of this decision, netizens have taken to social media to express their reactions in a comical manner.