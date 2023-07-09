Reflections on Reading: A Meditative Exploration of Literary Engagement

Recently I came across a translation of an unfinished short story, ‘Life in the Year 6000: A Vacation Story’ from the uncompleted manuscript of a Spanish artist, neuroscientist, and histologist, Santiago Ramon y Cajal. One of the points raised by Cajal in the story is that in the future, for a society to progress efficiently, it is important that it does not have to worry about such distractions as having to eat every day or wasting energy on digesting food.

In the story, a doctor from the year 6000 called Dr Micrococcus explains to the unnamed protagonist: ‘The procedure that we have for taking our meals will undoubtedly surprise you, but you will soon see how convenient it is. In your time, you consumed with your coffee, not always a good thing, a certain amount of useless materials, water, fats, and toast, which was essentially a waste of digestive effort, and you vainly waited for the effects of the coffee.

Fortunately, that no longer happens. Coffee is chemically pure caffeine that we inject into special catheters in the external jugular so that it gets to the brain easily, doesn’t cause indigestion, and doesn’t require you to drink or digest useless foreign substances.’ It should, therefore, not come as a surprise if, in the near future, there are devices and techniques that enable humans to grasp books without even reading and enjoying them, and we are indeed headed in that direction.