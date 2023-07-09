Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, writes about the need for reform of personal laws and how it has been on the national agenda since the making of the Constitution, and was among the top concerns of the first Parliament of India.

Chidambaram writes, "As personal laws stand today, there is gender discrimination as well as non-gender based discrimination, some unscientific and unhealthy practices as well as reprehensible practices and customs. Undoubtedly, these aspects of personal laws need to be reformed."