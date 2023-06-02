Book Review: The Fraught Battles to Legalise Caste Equality

Mitta has divided his book in five thematic sections, examining legislations and legislative debates about crime, inheritance, marriage, access to public spaces, access to temples, untouchability, and mass killings of Dalits in post-independence India. Since the author has set the limit of looking at the intersection of caste and law, his archival material primarily includes legislative debates, enactments and court proceedings. While the book narrates some of the familiar episodes in the anti-caste movement's modern history, such as the Shanar women's fight to cover their breasts, Vaikom satyagraha or the massacres like Kilvenmani and Laxmanpur Bathe, the author has managed to shine light on many other significant incidents as well as attempts at caste reform and the individuals behind them. Some of this history would be unfamiliar to even senior activists.

For instance, only a few would know that the colonial government prohibited inter-caste marriages, except if the couple opted for civil marriage and forsook both Hinduism and inheritance rights. In 1900, the Bombay High Court invalidated a marriage between a Rajput husband Kaliansing and his Brahmin wife Bai Lakshmi on the grounds that "a marriage between a Rajput and a Brahmin girl is not allowed by Hindu law." In this context, Vallabhbhai Patel's elder brother, Vithalbhai Patel, moved a bill in support of inter-caste marriages in the Central Legislature in 1918. However, he faced stiff resistance from conservative Congress seniors like Surendranath Banerjea and Madan Mohan Malaviya, which resulted in Patel's bill getting lapsed. It was only after India's independence that the Hindus got the right to marry across castes without any fetters.