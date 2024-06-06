Changing Tides | Analysing Political Shifts in Karnataka and Rajasthan

As of 2020, Karnataka reports one of the highest numbers of diarrhoea-induced deaths at 7.13 lakhs, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan at 6.26 lakhs and 6.06 lakhs, respectively. As for access to healthcare, almost 53 percent of patients in the southern states eligible for the Ayushman Bharat scheme accessed private health services due to less-than-ideal health infrastructure.

Right to Health in Rajasthan, a scheme that was aimed at ensuring access to health services in villages, specifically for the impoverished like the STs, fails to fulfil its core aim due to a lack of documentation to avail health services, a goal that was meant to be achieved under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Scenarios like the ones above draw one’s attention to the importance of proper implementation of the five pillars and ensuring ‘access’ to them for all sections of society, in their truest sense.

As is evident, election outcomes underscore the complex and dynamic nature of India's democracy, where voter behaviour is influenced by a blend of development metrics, governance effectiveness, and socio-political issues. As the nation continues to evolve, the shifts in political power in states like Karnataka and Rajasthan offer critical insights into the aspirations and concerns of the Indian electorate, highlighting the importance of responsive and inclusive governance.

