Congress Has Reasons To Celebrate in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar Doesn't

During the Lok Sabha election campaigns in southern Karnataka, both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, apart from seeking votes for the party's candidates, also did a bit of self-campaigning to retain or upgrade their positions.

Urging the people of his Varuna Assembly constituency – a segment of the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency – to support the Congress candidate Sunil Bose, son of minister HC Mahadevappa, Siddaramaiah had said: "Give him a lead of at least 60,000 votes in Varuna, if you want to see me remain as chief minister." Bose did eventually win the seat.

Around the same time, in Mandya, Shivakumar, who has made his chief ministerial ambitions no secret, told voters that "the desire with which you supported the party in the Assembly poll in May last year by keeping me in mind will not turn out to be false." However, the Congress party lost the Mandya parliamentary seat to former CM and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate HD Kumaraswamy.