Uttar Pradesh: How BJP Failed to Go '60 Paar' & SP Became No. 1 Party in State

"Ab Ki Baar, 60 Bhi Nai Paar!"

This is what happened with the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh in an election result that turned the tables for the entire nation on 4 June. From Smriti Irani's loss to BJP losing Ayodhya, it was one shock after another.

With its result, UP changed the whole political landscape and in a way, has stopped BJP's 'lotus' from blooming further in the state. Remember, that UP is the most electorally vital state that sends out 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

In 2019, BJP was able to achieve 62 seats alone but this time, their number has cut down almost half with 33 seats.

This has not just reduced the presence of the saffron party but has also established what worked and didn't work for them in the state even as they win the majority on a national level.