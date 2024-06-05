How Congress Bounced Back Barely 6 Months After BJP Regained Power in Rajasthan

Finally, beyond the factors for the BJP's national setback (a decline in the Modi wave, little traction for Ram Temple or nationalist themes), the sharp dip in Rajasthan is being linked to the lack-lustre performance of the state government. Ever since Bhajan Lal Sharma took over the reins in December, a perception has been created that his government is simply sitting on its winter electoral success and is doing precious little. Even the big claim of taking steps to resolve the state’s water crisis through agreements with the Madhya Pradesh and Haryana governments got blunted by the refusal to share full details of the agreements – and a buzz got generated that the BJP is trying to hide something.

Not surprisingly, speculation is now rife that the BJP losses in Rajasthan may ignite a storm within the Rajasthan BJP, especially for CM Bhajan Lal Sharma. Though he campaigned extensively and held many road shows and rallies, the debutant MLA turned CM could not create a big impact on voters. With the BJP losing even in his home district of Bharatpur, Bhajan critics of the BJP are said to be getting restless. The results are also a lifeline for Raje loyalists who claim that a stronger BJP in Rajasthan needs Vasundhara at the helm.

Overall, an air of gloom and suspense hangs over the Saffron brigade in Rajasthan. While the Congress is celebrating the Lok Sabha results, the BJP is fumbling for an explanation for its sharp decline. As bitter factions within the ruling BJP jostle, a spell of uncertainty seems set to worsen a sizzling summer in the desert state.

(The author is a veteran journalist and expert on Rajasthan politics. Besides serving as a Resident Editor at NDTV, he has been a Professor of Journalism at the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur. He tweets at @rajanmahan. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)