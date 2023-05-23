Japan to Papua New Guinea: PM Modi's Multifaceted Trip Shows That India Matters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just completed the second leg of a visit that has taken him to Hiroshima and Papua New Guinea. The last leg of his visit beginning is now taking place in Australia.

India was a special invitee to the Hiroshima summit of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations. The visit to Papua New Guinea was the first by an Indian Prime Minister and was centered on the summit of the India-led Forum for Indo-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). The visit to Australia was originally to attend the summit of the Quadrilateral Grouping (Quad). But US President Joe Biden cancelled the Australia part of his visit, leading to the cancellation of the meeting. So, Modi has modified his programme and met with Australian leaders, CEOs, and the diaspora.

As part of their outreach to the Global South, the G7 host country Japan invited India, along with a number of other countries like Indonesia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, Vietnam, Korea, and Australia. By including countries big and small, the G7 sought to obtain a wider consensus on their views on matters like China’s growing assertiveness, debt and development issues, climate change, and Ukraine.