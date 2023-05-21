'I Should Take Your Autograph': US President Joe Biden Tells PM Modi During G7

PM Modi will interact with Australian CEOs, business leaders and interact with Indian expatriates at a community event in Sydney on Tuesday, 23 May.

In June, the PM is slated to go to US on a state visit following an invitation from President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The US leaders will host PM Modi for a state dinner at the White House.

According to sources,Albanese has said that he is unable to accommodate all the requests he has received for tickets to the community reception in Sydney. The sold-out venue has a capacity of 20,000 people but the Australian PM said he is still receiving requests for tickets.