'I Should Take Your Autograph': US President Joe Biden Tells PM Modi During G7

United States President Joe Biden is reported to have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Saturday's, 20 May, Quad meeting, in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
"You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner (during PM Modi's visit to the US in June) for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. You think I am kidding? Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie actors to relatives. You are too popular"United States President Joe Biden
He further stated that Modi has made a significant impact on everything, including what the other three members doing in Quad.
"You also made a fundamental shift in climate. You have influence in Indo-Pacific. You are making a difference," Biden added.
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also present when US President was speaking to PM Modi. Both Albanese and Biden discussed their peculiar challenges with Modi/
PM Modi will interact with Australian CEOs, business leaders and interact with Indian expatriates at a community event in Sydney on Tuesday, 23 May.
In June, the PM is slated to go to US on a state visit following an invitation from President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
The US leaders will host PM Modi for a state dinner at the White House.
According to sources,Albanese has said that he is unable to accommodate all the requests he has received for tickets to the community reception in Sydney. The sold-out venue has a capacity of 20,000 people but the Australian PM said he is still receiving requests for tickets.
'I Should Take Your Autograph', Says Biden to Modi
PM Albanese further remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium, more than 90,000 people welcomed the prime minister during the victory lap.
To this, Joe Biden told PM Modi, "I should take your autograph."
The MEA statement further said the visit will underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the United States, as the two nations are already collaborating across sectors.
