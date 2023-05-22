Was PM Modi Ignored At G7 Summit In Japan? No, The Video Is Clipped!

A video showing several leaders at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan posing for a photograph and then interacting with each other while Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands alone is going viral on social media.
Several social media users are sharing the video to claim that Modi is being 'ignored' by the leaders.
(Note: Swipe to check all screenshots.)
An archive can be seen here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
An archive can be seen here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here, here and here.)
Was PM Modi really ignored?: No, this is a clipped video.
The extended clip and images from the G7 Summit, held in Hiroshima, shows French President Emmanuel Macron and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida interacting with Modi before and after taking a group picture.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed 'G7 HIROSHIMA SUMMIT 2023' written on the stage where the leaders were standing for a photograph.
Next, we visited G7 Summit's official website to check visuals around the same day, i.e. 20 May.
We found that after Modi entered on the stage for a group photo, he was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron.
(Note: Swipe to check all photos.)
Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron.
(Source: G7 Summit Website)
Modi was greeted on stage by Macron.
(Source: G7 Summit Website)
One of the images uploaded by Getty Images also shows Modi entering the stage with Macron.
Similar images of Modi interacting with Macron were also uploaded by Getty Images.
Following this, a 'Family Photo' including 23 leaders was taken at the Summit from where the viral video has been clipped.
Further, we checked a longer version of the same video which was uploaded by the new agency Asian News International (ANI).
This video was shared on 20 May which a title that read, "Leaders of G7 and guest countries pose for a 'family photo'".
At 0:52 timestamp, Modi and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida can be seen holding hands while interacting with each other, as they get off stage after the picture had been taken.
Conclusion: Clearly, a clipped video is being shared out of context to claim that PM Modi was ignored by the leaders at G7 Hiroshima Summit 2023.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)