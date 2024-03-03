'They Were Gang Raped and Filmed': Kin of Minor Girls Found Dead in UP's Kanpur

Meanwhile, three accused persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. A case has been made out under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

A case has also been filed against the family members of the accused persons.

Speaking to The Quint, District Commissioner of Police (South) Ravindra Kumar said that the families of the victims claimed that the alleged objectionable videos taken by the accused were being used to blackmail them.

"We have already recovered the phones of two of the accused. Till now we have not found any objectionable video in one of them; maybe he has deleted it. If so, efforts will be made to recover it," he said.

Regarding the phone of the other accused, Kumar said that the device is locked and that they have not yet been able to retrieve the password.

Cause of death: Meanwhile, senior officials said that it has not yet been confirmed whether the deaths are due to murder or suicide.