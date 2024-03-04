'Ashamed and Disgusted': Bikers Seek Justice for Spanish Rape Survivor in Dumka

On Friday, 1 March, the Spanish woman, originally from Brazil, who had been travelling around India on her bike along with her husband since July 2023, alleged that she was assaulted and gang-raped by seven men while they were camping in Dumka.

Narrating her ordeal on a now-deleted Instagram story, the woman in Spanish, she said: "Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone. Seven men have raped me, they have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things, because what they wanted was to rape me. We are in the hospital with the police, it happened tonight here in India."

The Jharkhand Police later confirmed that a medical test was conducted on the woman which suggested she was raped.