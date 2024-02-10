Everything Wrong With Modi Government’s White Paper on India's Economy (Part 1)

Yes, the UPA-II years may have been fraught with macroeconomic instabilities witnessing a higher inflation rate, episodes of policy paralysis and economic uncertainty, but those happenings didn't cause a structural rupture in the social and economic mobility and growth process of India's focal point: the aspirational (middle) class.

Also, what caused a massive economic shock in India was the 2016 demonetisation (a term entirely missing from the White Paper) which was a direct shot into the tyres of a racing Indian economic vehicle. Somehow, the vehicle didn't gain the same pre-2016 momentum if one looks at the annual growth rate data ever since.

On the other hand, the White Paper also claims that the incumbent government has strengthened the health of the economy and the business sector.

Four key issues still stand where, under the Modi Government’s decadal term, we see India entering a cycle of ‘jobless’ growth, declining private investment for capital formation, real wages stagnation, poor employment creation (accompanied by worsening youth unemployment and female labour force participation rate), and a social welfare fiscal de-prioritisation.