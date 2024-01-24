Will Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Boost UP's Economy? Here's What Reports Are Predicting

After the consecration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on 22 January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the masses, said that “Ram is not the problem, but the solution.”

This may very well be true for the economy of Ayodhya – and even UP. According to an SBI Research report, titled Where Latin America meets Scandinavia: The Road to Salvation passes through Uttar Pradesh, the total expenditure by tourists in UP will cross Rs 4 lakh crore by the end of 2024.

In a separate report published by Jefferies, the foreign brokerage firm noted that Ayodhya is set to see a footfall of 50 to 100 million tourists – more than the combined footfall of Vatican City and Mecca in Saudi Arabia.