Interim Budget 2024–25: A Smart Election Speech in a Feel-Good Goldilocks Moment

However, it is equally true that basic poverty has come down significantly and low-wage jobs are not difficult to get in large parts of India. Also, it can be argued that non-economic factors like religious sentiments around the government-backed Ram temple at Ayodhya are keeping voters happy enough for them not to crib about future problems arising from stagnant incomes.

Overall, a clearer picture should emerge of whether MAGY India and MIFT India have a harmonious interlinkage or not as time goes by. For the moment, Mr Modi and Ms Sitharaman have every reason to enjoy a Goldilocks moment. Maybe there is an ancient Sanskrit equivalent for that – like the Golden Age of Gupta rule!

(The writer is a senior journalist and commentator who has worked for Reuters, Economic Times, Business Standard, and Hindustan Times. He can be reached on Twitter @madversity. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)