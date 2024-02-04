Interim Budget 2024-25: Has the Government Lost Interest in the Magic of PLIs?

The year 2022-23, the second of the five-year PLI period, was expected to be the first real full year of PLI roll-out and disbursement. For the year, the government made a total budget provision of Rs 7,481 crore for the PLIs.

Of the 14 PLIs announced by then, the largest provision was made for the LSEM PLI (which caters primarily to mobile manufacturing) of Rs 5,300 crore (about 70% of the total PLI budget).

As many as five PLIs (Advanced Batteries, Drones, Electronics Hardware, Speciality Steel, and High Efficiency Solar Panels) had no budget provision. Three PLIs (Automobiles and Automobile Parts, White Goods and Pharmaceutical Drugs) had minuscule provisions, of only about Rs 3 crore each.

There wasn’t any good roll-out during the year. The overall budget provision for PLIs was drastically reduced to Rs 3,887 crore in the revised estimates of the 2022-23 budget. While there was a substantial hike in the revised budget for the pharmaceutical drugs PLI — from Rs 3 crore to Rs 694 crore — the budget for the largest PLI of LSEM was drastically reduced from Rs 5,300 crore to Rs 2,203 crore. There was a significant reduction in the budget of other major PLIs of Key Starting Materials and Telecom Products as well.