Mirwaiz’s Release Means BJP Needs To Contend With More Grey Areas Than Expected

This keen sense of realism was on display on 22 August ie, Friday last week when Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the top religious leader in Kashmir was released from his house arrest for the first time in four years.

He was put under confinement as part of a crackdown on the regional leaders in the run-up to the revocation of Article 370. Mirwaiz’s influence in Kashmir sits astride both the religion as well as politics. He is also the leader of the Hurriyat Conference, a group of 24 parties seeking settlement of the political dispute in J&K, and therefore, exercises significant influence over the public. His memory is closely associated with the civil agitations of 2008 and 2010 when he steered a prolonged strike programme against the government.

The reports of his release on Friday had already reached the public, and a trickle of worshippers arriving at the 14th-century Jamia Masjid in Srinagar swelled into a sea of crowd. His supporters had lined up out the mosque’s gates and garlanded him as he disembarked from the vehicle. The worshippers hurled sweets at him as he seated himself on the pulpit.