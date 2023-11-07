Mahua Moitra Probe: Why It Was a Sexist, Anti-Women Hit Job

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre applauds itself as a champion of women, working tirelessly to empower them and give them an equal space in society. Yet last week the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exposed itself as one that stoops to the crudest form of patriarchy, one that cannot resist the temptation of trying to bring down an outspoken woman by the age-old strategy of painting her as "immoral”.

On 2 November, Mahua Moitra, the Trinamool Congress MP stormed out of the parliamentary ethics committee meeting which was to probe certain charges against her, saying that the committee chairman, Vinod Kumar Sonkar, had subjected her to “filthy”, “sordid”, “cheap” and “unethical” questions. She called it a veritable "vastraharan”, a shocking attempt to strip her of her dignity. And she was not far wrong.

Five Opposition members of the committee also walked out of the meeting, saying that they could not be party to the offensive personal questions that were being posed to her.