Cash-for-Query Row: How Serious Are the Charges Against Mahua Moitra? What Next?

If expelled by the Parliament, can Moitra challenge the expulsion in a court of law? According to Hegde, that would depend on how the Ethics Committee frames its order.

"Expulsions have been challenged, as in the Raja Ram Pal case – in which the argument was that there was no evidence leading to the expulsion and that the committee misread the evidence," he told The Quint.

However, the committee could also merely censure Moitra or even acquit her. It all boils down to what happens during the proceedings.

"There may be a recording of what a witness said to a policeman in the course of the investigation. But ultimately what counts is what the witness says in court," Hegde said.

"While the Parliament is not a court, in such serious matters – which could have grave consequences like expulsion – there would have to be minimum standards met," he added.