'Cash for Queries': What Is the Quid Pro Quo Scandal Hanging Over Mahua Moitra?

"She shared with me [Hiranandani] her email ID as Member of Parliament, so that I could send her information, and she could raise the questions in the Parliament. I went along with her proposal," the purported affidavit claimed.

Following the impressive response she received after raising the first set of questions, Moitra allegedly shared her Parliament login and password with Hiranandani so that he could post the questions directly on her behalf, when required.

What were the parliamentary questions about? According to the purported affidavit, Hiranandani posted questions targeting Prime Minister Modi and billionaire businessman Gautam Adani after the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) booked capacity at Adani’s Dhamra LNG import facility in Odisha instead of Hiranandani's planned facility.