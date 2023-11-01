Mahua May Be Controversy’s Favourite Child but Mamata’s Silence Isn't Golden

Once a foot soldier of Rahul Gandhi’s Aam Admi Ki Sipahi in 2008, Moitra continues to display extreme aggression and confidence on her part and even managed to garner an alliance of political support from unexpected quarters like the Congress and the Left.

Unfortunately, though, the TMC high command in Kolkata seems unrelenting even as Moitra cleared the smoke screen by confirming that she would testify before the EC.

If the voices within are any indication, the party high command wanted the parliamentarian to appear before the Ethics Committee earlier and clear the clouds over a series of allegations which according to the party ’s top echelons are “grave in nature” and did border on “issues of ethics and parliamentarian propriety.”

Otherwise cautious, guarded, and strictly anonymous voices, one veteran party MP when asked about the unfolding episode and the party’s stand, said rather dispassionately, “Mahua has to settle the issue on her own and come clean.”