With Modi Falling Short of Majority, We Won't See a New India but a New BJP

Modi will also have to sort out the visible unease in his relationship with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Inherent insecurity, which is a trait in Modi’s personality, has led to an awkward relationship with Adityanath and he has time and again attempted to cut Adityanath down in size.

Likewise, there are several other senior leaders in the BJP, for instance, Nitin Gadkari, with whom his ties are frosty. As the results underscored, Modi’s inability to be an all-embracing figure within the party has been one of the factors behind its poor showing. Unless this is resolved, not only his position but the party’s profile too, will be weakened.

But above all, Modi will have to bear in that this is the first time since he held constitutional office in October 2001, that he does not have a parliamentary majority. The prime minister will clearly have to mellow his style of working, even rein his instinct, on three fronts: One, while dealing with NDA coalition partners; two, in his style of working and decision-making in government; and within his own party as well as the Sangh Parivar.

Quite clearly, the rhetoric of New India shall have to be replaced by visible signs of a new BJP.

(The writer's latest book is The Demolition and the Verdict: Ayodhya and the Project to Reconfigure India. He tweets at @NilanjanUdwin).