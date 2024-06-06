BJP's Miracle in Odisha's Twin Elections Can Largely Be Attributed to VK Pandian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must have been the most pleased person to see the performance of his party in Odisha, a state that added another feather to the BJP's cap in its pursuit of conquering the east. The credit for this feat goes to the well-calibrated campaign and sharpened attack by the battery of BJP heavyweights, including Modi, who ran a sustained onslaught against the "misrule and failure" of the BJD government. The missing keys to the Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri, an issue that has been agitating the minds of Odias for a long time, also touched the emotional chord of the voters.

But, more than all this, the one factor that contributed singularly to the BJP’s success is the role of VK Pandian, the bureaucrat-turned-politician who hijacked Naveen Patnaik's show. The authoritarian manner in which Pandian ran the system for Naveen, both administratively and politically, by not taking the party leaders into confidence, ultimately led to the BJD's downfall.