As BJP Scores 0 in Tamil Nadu, Where Does Annamalai Go From Here?

After the alliance was severed, the writing was on the wall to all observers except Annamalai.

Having gotten on board the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which has around 5% vote share, expelled AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam and AMMK's TTV Dhinakaran, and a few rich industrialists who run caste-based parties, the BJP hoped they could make a mark in the elections.

At the very least, their target was to seriously dent the AIADMK and emerge as the main Opposition to the DMK in the state.

In the elections, the combined tally of the AIADMK and BJP alliances were more than the winning margin of the DMK alliance in nearly 13 seats.