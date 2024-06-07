Er Rashid's Victory | BJP Wanted Soft Separatism in J&K to End. It Has Deepened

Much of the opposition to these steps was brought to heel as the investigative agencies stepped up a campaign of crackdown, arresting hundreds of people under anti-terrorism laws, raiding the homes of individuals for allegedly supporting militancy, and dismissing government employees for endorsing separatism.

People in Kashmir already understood that words were going to have consequences for them. This was seen recently when many journalists complained about disruptions at the hands of police in the Lal Chowk area for talking to people who were being critical of the government. For all the talk of its turmoil-ridden past, Kashmir was now being defined entirely by how swiftly a wave of silence had engulfed the region.

Last year, when the installation of metres incited protests in the poorer areas of Srinagar, where residents couldn’t afford to pay exorbitant power bills, a woman exhorted people to oppose the decision more forcefully, demanding to know, “What concoction has Modi poured down your throats that you have lost your voice?”

All these years, people in Kashmir have endured these developments stoically. But the parliamentary polls were one occasion when people could articulate their misgivings about the present dispensation.