Irfan Mehraj Arrest: As ‘Terror’ Becomes Buzzword in J&K, Press Freedom Suffers

Mehraj, who is an editor at Two Circles.net, was called to NIA’s Srinagar office on Monday morning. He appears to have not informed his father who grew worried after Mehraj did not return his calls.

“His wife returned from work and she too complained that she wasn’t able to reach Irfan on phone,” his father Mehraj-ud-Din Bhat told The Quint. “It was in the evening that my younger son told me that Irfan had been arrested.”

Shocked, the family members rushed to the NIA office in the Church Lane area in Srinagar where they saw Mehraj in the compound of the heavily guarded office. “He wasn’t cuffed. He assured us that he would be fine and that we must not worry. Then the officers instructed us to get him a blanket and some clothes because Irfan would be flown to Delhi the following morning,” he said.

Mehraj’s uncle and his brother too have left for Delhi, where they are going to arrange legal assistance for him. On Wednesday, however, the Patiala House Court in the city remanded Mehraj to police custody till 1 April.