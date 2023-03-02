Bhima Koregaon | 'Where Did They Ask Students To Pick Up Guns?': SC Asks NIA

This is exactly what the Supreme Court demanded to know from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 1 March, while hearing bail pleas of Bhima Koregaon accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.

What the NIA said: Additional Solicitor-General for India KM Nataraj, appearing for the federal agency, said that the NIA had relied on reports that suggested that both were involved in the conspiracy to, inter alia, wage a war against and overthrow the Indian government.