Boon for Commerce, Bane for Aviation: Caveats To India's Road Infrastructure

While this bodes well for commerce, the aviation industry may face challenges. Operating an airline in India has proven to be a daunting task, evident from the exit of roughly seven airlines in the past decade. The present scenario remains sensitive, with only one profitable airline, IndiGo, which also lacks stability. Although several low-cost carriers exist, none of them have achieved profitability yet.

Adding to the industry's woes, Go First Airlines, backed by the Wadia group, recently initiated bankruptcy proceedings in response to substantial financial losses. The CEO of the airline revealed a staggering monthly deficit of around Rs. 200 crore.

Despite this backdrop, some players, including IndiGo and Air India, have placed massive aircraft orders, totalling 500 and 470 planes respectively. This move may indicate a sense of optimism within the industry, but it does not alter the underlying reality.