Waterlogged Roads, No Connectivity: Odisha Villages Cry for Food, Medical Aid

For 48 hours, on 13 and 14 September, Dhenkanal district of Odisha was lashed by incessant rainfall.

I live in Dhenkanal, and looking at the condition of my own town, I decided to travel to Manadapal and other villages in the district, to assess the situation.

As expected, the non-stop rain had caused extreme waterlogging in the villages of Kotpal and Mandapal. As a result, it was difficult for me to commute through the area.

I met and spoke to the head of the village (mukhia), who said that the heavy rainfall had resulted in the loss of over 400 acres of crops.