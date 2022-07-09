'Need for Petrol Will Cease in India in Next 5 Years': Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that green fuel will end the need for the use of petrol in vehicles in the country after five years.

He made the statement in Maharashtra's Akola on Thursday, 7 July, where he was conferred an honorary degree of Doctor of Science by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth.

During his speech, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways made a strong pitch for the use of green hydrogen, ethanol and other green fuels.