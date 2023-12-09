Assassinations Are Common but for India to Try Inside the US is Diplomatic Folly

There are assassinations, there are targeted killings and then, there is simply murder.

The US (United States) demarche to India on the issue of the attempted murder of its national Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York has opened up the proverbial can of worms. India has termed this a “matter of concern” and initiated a high-level probe.

Wikipedia has an interesting series of listings regarding assassinations and targeted killings by country. So, you have lists of killings by the Israelis, Iranians, Soviets, and Russians, and, of course, those conducted by the US.