A Hitman Foils Modi's Strongman Image: A Plot Twist India-US Ties Didn't Need

The news that the United States Justice Department had filed charges against a man allegedly working for the Government of India, claiming he was paid to orchestrate the assassination of a US citizen on American soil, has shaken the complacency reigning in New Delhi.

The charges are explosive: an Indian government official allegedly instructed a 52-year-old Indian national, Nikhil Gupta to carry out the murder of Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun – a dual US/Canadian citizen living in New York.

That Pannun is an unsavoury character – a notorious Khalistani separatist who preaches murder and mayhem in his former homeland and has been credibly accused of being on the payroll of Pakistani intelligence – is beside the point.