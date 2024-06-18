Global Gender Gap Report 2024: India's Perpetual Decline and Regression

As per the Global Gender Gap Report 2024 , India ranks third-to-last in South and Southeast Asia, ahead of only Pakistan and the Maldives. The report finds that India has closed 64.1 percent of its Gender Gap, which is a regression of 0.17 percentage points compared to last year.

This fall resulted due to declines in political empowerment and education attainment in the country, while economic participation and opportunities for women only saw marginal improvement.

As of 2024, India has a higher female labour force participation rate (FLFPR) than other South Asian countries, with the exception of Bhutan.