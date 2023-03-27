Four Decades On, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Tapasvi Mode’ May Recreate Opposition Unity

If Rahul Gandhi plays it right and deals himself out of the leadership battle with an unambiguous statement to that effect, he will have removed two major obstacles to resetting the electoral battlefield for 2024. One, the opposition will find it easier to hammer out an understanding to present a united challenge to Modi and the BJP. If Gandhi is not a contender anymore, there is a chance that regional satraps may arrive at a working arrangement between themselves and the Congress.

It is no secret that the negotiations with regional leaders failed in 2019 because of the Congress party’s insistence on Rahul Gandhi leading an opposition front. It remains the chief stumbling block even today as evident from anti-Congress outbursts by TMC, AAP, SP, and TRS leaders.

Two, the BJP will lose its prized plank of turning a parliamentary election into a Modi versus Rahul presidential contest. The party is openly smug in its belief that this is its ticket to an easy victory.

The apolitical nature of Rahul Gandhi’s recent Bharat Jodo Yatra and his steadfast refusal to be associated with ongoing assembly elections at the time seem to have worried the BJP. Were these signals that he was dodging Modi’s firepower and could well opt out of the race for PM in 2024?