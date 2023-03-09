Congress' Political Isolation: As Opposition Reorients, Rahul Must Sort Out 2024

The Congress was conspicuous by its absence from a united opposition protest against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s recent arrest by the CBI.

Jointly and separately, all anti-BJP parties have taken up cudgels on behalf of Sisodia, shooting off letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the arrest as a "witch hunt’’.

Interestingly, three of the parties—RJD, Shiv Sena, and NCP—are Congress allies while two others— CPI(M) and DMK—are votaries of a Congress-led opposition front to fight Modi in the 2024 general election. Yet, they have chosen to break ranks with the Congress to defend Sisodia while the grand old party continues to target the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal’s government for corruption.

On the other hand, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has extended its support to the recently-formed Nagaland government led by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader. Pawar justified this move saying that the Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio represented the NDPP and not the BJP.