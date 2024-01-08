Back to Stagnancy? Modi Govt Has Performed Poorly on the Goods Export Front

Exports serve to raise national GDP (gross domestic product) and people’s income. Goods imported for consumption and investment into productive capacities also need to be paid for. A nation prospers if goods/merchandise exports pay not only for imports but also generate a surplus in order to acquire foreign assets.

India’s goods exports in April-October 2023 were worth $244.89 billion, 7 per cent lower than exports worth $263.33 billion during the same period in 2022, and $147.06 billion (60 per cent) less than imports worth $391.96 billion (see table below).