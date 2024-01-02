Ensuring the Credibility of India’s GDP Estimates

Reliable economic data is paramount for informed policymaking and effective economic planning. Recurrent scrutiny of GDP estimates is arising due to high discrepancies driven by a low inflation gap. This affects the credibility of the estimates and is bound to occur in future as well if we do not address underlying issues.

While some level of discrepancy is natural in the estimation process, major economies such as the U.S. have maintained a discrepancy of less than 0.5 per cent of GDP over the last decade. The consistently high (more than 2 per cent of GDP) and predictable nature of discrepancies in India suggests that the expenditure side of the economy is not being captured as accurately as it should be.

This entails not only an improvement in the expenditure estimation by timely consumer expenditure surveys but also the meticulous categorisation of expenditures and corresponding prices in consumer price indices that will give a more accurate deflator for the expenditure side of GDP.

[Divya Srinivasan is a Research Associate and Abhishek Kumar is a Non-Resident Associate Fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP). The views expressed are the writers' own and not those of CSEP. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.]