India’s Debt Numbers at the Union and State Level Indicate a Brewing Crisis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently concluded its Article IV consultation with India and published its executive board’s report that highlighted the latter's growing debt problem.

This, accompanied by a "volatile inflation" spell, a "lower employment rate" (dominated by the informal sector), and a potential disruption of the global supply chain "increasing fiscal pressures for India," is concerning for the economy. The government’s response to the report was unsurprisingly aimed at refuting the institution’s warning.