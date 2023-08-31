India Records 7.8 Percent GDP Growth in April-June Quarter, NSO Data Shows

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 7.8 percent in the first quarter of FY23-24, government data has revealed.

The specifics: Real GDP in the April-June quarter is estimated to attain a level of ₹40.37 lakh crore as against ₹ 37.44 lakh crore in Q1FY22-23, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in a press release on Thursday, 31 August.

For context, the GDP growth rate registered in the first quarter of the previous financial year was 13.1 percent.

India's GDP growth rate was at 6.1 percent in the last quarter (Q4FY22-23).

India’s nominal GDP in this quarter showed a growth rate of 8 percent as compared to 27.7 percent in Q1 FY22-23.

On the money? While the RBI had projected a GDP growth of 7.8 percent (in February and April 2023) and 8 percent (in June and August 2023), SBI economists had reportedly pegged it at 8.3 percent for the June quarter.